Italian shopping center mixes up 277.4-gallon spritz cocktail

June 30 (UPI) -- A shopping center in Italy earned a Guinness World Record by mixing up a massive spritz cocktail measuring 277.4 gallons.

The Fiordaliso shopping center in the Rozzano area of Milan mixed the massive aperitif -- an alcoholic beverage meant to be served before a meal -- under the watchful eye of a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The spritz cocktail was officially measured at 277.4 gallons, earning the record for the world's largest spritz cocktail.

The previous record, 264.2 gallons, was set aboard the Costa Favolosa cruise ship during a 2016 voyage from Barcelona to Marseilles.

The shopping center said the record attempt was timed to coincide with the opening of its new Fiordafood store.