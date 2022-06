An Illinois trucker bought a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Mattawan, Mich., store and was surprised to discover that what he initially thought was a $2,000 prize was actually $1 million. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 29 (UPI) -- An Illinois truck driver who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket in Michigan said he was shocked when what he initially thought was a $2,000 prize turned out to be a $1 million jackpot. The 48-year-old Illinois man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his Mystery Multiplier scratch-off ticket from the Speedway gas station on Cole Avenue in Mattawan. Advertisement

"I'm a truck driver, so I'm in Michigan a lot and like to buy lottery tickets while I'm here," the player said. "I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket right when I purchased it. When I got a message to file a claim, I assumed I had won one of the $2,000 prizes."

The driver said he was soon in for a surprise.

"I scratched the ticket when I got back in my truck and couldn't believe it when I saw I'd won $1 million. I didn't believe it was real until I called the lottery office to confirm my prize," he said.

The winner said he plans to put some of his prize money toward a new vehicle and save the remainder.