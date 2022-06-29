Bear perches on Minnesota family's bird feeder

June 29 (UPI) -- A northern Minnesota family captured video when they spotted an unusual non-avian perched on a bird feeder -- a black bear.

A video of the bear balancing on the bird feeder was posted to Twitter by user @AH55408, who wrote the photo depicted a Tuesday scene outside of their mother's house.

"Northern Minnesota can be WILD," the post said. "My mother had quite the shock to see this little guy in her bird feeder this morning."

The Twitter user said the video was filmed at the Nebish Township home by Richard Prokuski.