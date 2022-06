A Kingsland, Fla., police officer and a municipal employee relocated an alligator found sunning itself on a resident's patio. Photo courtesy of the Kingsland Police Department/Facebook

June 29 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer and a municipal employee came to the assistance of a resident who found an alligator sunning itself on their patio. The Kingsland Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer captured the alligator outside a Kingsland home with help from Dale Taylor of the city's Planning and Zoning Department. Advertisement

The post included photos of the alligator lurking on the patio outside the house.

A video shared by the police department showed the gator being released into the St. Marys River.