Escaped owl recaptured by Wisconsin zoo after early June break-in

June 29 (UPI) -- Parks department officials in a Wisconsin city said the final animal missing after a zoo break-in earlier this month, a great horned owl, was safely recaptured and returned to the facility.

The Baraboo Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department said Linda the great horned owl was spotted near the Ochsner Park Zoo on Tuesday and was captured by a zoo intern with help from local police.

A video captured by a witness shows the intern using a net to ensnare Linda while the bird was perched in a tree.

Officials said four animals, two otters and two owls, escaped from the zoo as a result of an overnight break-in June 7.

The two otters, Mitch and Moe, were spotted by kayakers on the day of the break-in and were safely captured by zookeepers. The second owl, Jerry, was found with two fractures in his wing three days after the break-in.

Ochsner Park Zoo specialist Ellen Gallagher said the animals appeared to have been intentionally released during the break-in.

The Baraboo Police Department has charged an Indiana man with breaking into the zoo and damaging the locks on several animal enclosures.