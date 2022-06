Firefighters in Fairfax County, Va., came to the rescue of a kitten trapped in the engine compartment of an SUV. Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue/Facebook

June 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten that became stuck in the engine compartment of an SUV. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said in a Facebook post that the B-Shift crew from Tower Ladder 424 in Woodlawn was dispatched Monday when bystanders reported hearing meowing coming from under the hood of a coworker's vehicle. Advertisement

The firefighters determined a kitten had crawled into the engine compartment of the SUV and gotten stuck near the motor.

"After a few minutes, a multiple variety of methods, and purr-fect teamwork, #FCFRD personnel were able to extriCATe the kitten without injury or damage to vehicle," the department said.

The kitten was adopted by a coworker of the person who called the fire department, the post said.