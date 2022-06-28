Trending
June 28, 2022 / 5:12 PM

Mysterious lights spotted over San Diego believed to be military flares

By Ben Hooper

June 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said mysterious lights that sparked numerous discussions on social media when they were spotted in the sky over San Diego were flares being used for a military exercise.

The orange lights were spotted over San Diego and the surrounding area, including as far away as Tijuana, Mexico, on Monday night, and photos and videos of the phenomenon sparked speculation on social media about space junk, satellites and UFOs.

The San Diego Police Department said investigators were told by lifeguards that the lights spotted by residents were flares being used in a military exercise.

Representatives from Camp Pendleton and Naval Air Station North Island said they did not have any information on the lights.

Odd News // 6 hours ago
June 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman is celebrating her luck for a third time after collecting her third lottery prize of at least $100,000 in five years.
Odd News // 7 hours ago
June 28 (UPI) -- Beekeepers converged on a Utah highway to attempt to capture thousands of bees that swarmed in the roadway after a truck hauling more than 200 hives overturned.
Odd News // 8 hours ago
June 28 (UPI) -- An emu that escaped in New Jersey was recaptured nearly a week later when he returned to his owner's property and broke into a horse paddock.
Odd News // 9 hours ago
June 28 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Nebraska came to the rescue of a skunk found wandering a neighborhood with its head stuck in a beer can.
Odd News // 9 hours ago
June 28 (UPI) -- A Mexican state broke a Guinness World Record by gathering more than 900 dancers to perform a folk dance in traditional garb.
Odd News // 11 hours ago
June 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by walking 3.4 miles while balancing a guitar on his chin.
Odd News // 12 hours ago
June 27 (UPI) -- International Body Piercing Day, celebrated annually on June 28, was founded to celebrate the birthday of Jim Ward, who opened the first professional piercing studio in 1978.
Odd News // 12 hours ago
June 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said an escaped horse led deputies and police on a chase in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Odd News // 1 day ago
June 27 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man captured video of his fearless cat facing off against a black bear that wandered into his driveway.
Odd News // 1 day ago
June 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he was "having a bad day" so he left work early and ended up turning his day around with a $1 million lottery jackpot.
