June 28, 2022 / 1:47 PM

More than 900 perform Mexican folk dance to break Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

June 28 (UPI) -- A Mexican state broke a Guinness World Record by gathering more than 900 dancers to perform a folk dance in traditional garb.

The dancers gathered in the center of Morelia, Michoacan, and performed a traditional folk dance to a live version of son calentano song "Juan Colorado."

The number of dancers was tallied at 954, enough to take the Guinness World Record for largest Mexican folk dance. The previous record, 882 dancers, was set in the neighboring state of Jalisco in August 2019.

Sunday's record attempt was organized by the Artisanal, Touristic, Cultural and Agro-Industrial Group of Beautiful Michoacan with support from the Morelia municipal government.

