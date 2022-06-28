Utah highway swarmed when truck hauling beehives overturns

June 28 (UPI) -- Beekeepers converged on a Utah highway to attempt to capture thousands of bees that swarmed in the roadway after a truck hauling more than 200 hives overturned.

Authorities said the semitrailer overturned Monday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, near mile marker 149 in Summit County.

Advertisement

Authorities said several people, including the driver, suffered minor injuries from bee stings. Two people were treated for stings at a local hospital.

Beekeepers on the scene said the damage to the hives was severe.

"Unfortunately, more is damaged than not. Maybe 5% that's salvageable," beekeeper Sam Cohen told KSTU-TV. "It's sad to see."