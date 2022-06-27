Trending
June 27, 2022 / 4:39 PM

Firefighters rescue puppies stuck in 100-pound tortoise's den

By Ben Hooper

June 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of two puppies that wandered into an underground den and became stuck behind a 100-pound tortoise.

San Bernardino County Fire said the owner of all three animals called for help after the 5-month-old puppies, named Finn and Poe, wandered into Oscar the tortoise's den and remained inside for several hours.

The owner said she initially thought the canines would come out on their own, but she became concerned when they stopped making noise.

Firefighters arrived to find Oscar the tortoise was blocking the exit to the den with his 100-pound bulk.

The rescuers attempted to lure Oscar out of the den with an offering of watermelon, but the animal declined to take the bait.

The firefighters ended up using shovels to dig a back exit and they were then able to lift the uninjured canines to safety.

