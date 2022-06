A Clinton County, Mich., man said he left work early because he was having a "bad day" and stopped on the way home to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he was "having a bad day" so he left work early and ended up turning his day around with a $1 million lottery jackpot. The 40-year-old Clinton County man told Michigan Lottery officials he might not have bought his 20X Cashword scratch-off ticket from the J&H Family Stores in Owosso if his day hadn't gotten off to an unpleasant start.

"I was having a bad day, so I left work early and stopped to purchase a lottery ticket on my way home," the player said. "When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd won $1 million, all I could think was: 'There is no way this is real.'"

The man said he was in such disbelief that he returned to the store to use the ticket scanner.

"I took the ticket back in to the store to scan it and got a message to file a claim. I still was having a hard time believing it was real, so I scanned it on the lottery app to confirm. It was an unbelievable feeling when the amount of $1 million came up on the screen," he said.

The man said his winnings will go toward buying a new truck and bolstering his savings.