Fireworks shoot from truck that caught fire on New Jersey highway

June 27 (UPI) -- Drivers on a New Jersey highway got an unexpected light show -- and hours of delays -- when a truck carrying a load of fireworks caught fire.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said the truck's trailer caught fire about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 287, near Exit 14 and Route 22 in Bridgewater.

Advertisement

Video recorded at the scene shows fireworks shooting out of the trailer, illuminating the area.

Drivers were stuck behind the scene of the fire for hours and the roadway remained partially closed for clean-up during the morning commute Monday.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.