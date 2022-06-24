Police rescue skunk with its head stuck in fishing bait box

June 24 (UPI) -- A California police officer came to the rescue of a skunk found with its head stuck in a hole in a fishing bait box.

The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that Sgt. Dominic Ramirez "came to the aid of a local skunk in need of some assistance."

Ramirez found the skunk had gotten its head stuck in a hole in a fishing bait box.

"In pursuit of potential good eats, the skunk stuck its head a bit too far and became stuck, dragging the box around and unable to remove it's newfound plastic regalia," the post said.

A video accompanying the post shows Ramirez carefully removing the box from the skunk's head.

The department said the skunk left the scene without spraying Ramirez or the officer filming the video.