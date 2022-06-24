Trending
Odd News
June 24, 2022 / 1:30 PM

'Very pregnant' sea lion visits California golf course

By Ben Hooper

June 24 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers responded to a California golf course to escort a "very pregnant" sea lion from a putting green back to the ocean.

SeaWorld Animal Rescue said a team was summoned to Omni La Costa Resort in San Diego County on Thursday when the sea lion was spotted resting on a putting green at the resort's golf course.

The rescue group said in a statement provided to NBC News that the sea lion was "very pregnant."

Rescuers said the sea lion was about three miles from the ocean, but is believed to have reached the golf course via the Batiquitos Lagoon, so it traveled about a mile over land to reach the golf course.

Jeni Smith, program supervisor for SeaWorld Animal Rescue, said the sea lion did not appear to be in distress when rescuers arrived on the scene.

"She was comfy, cozy on the golf course," Smith told KSWB-TV.

SeaWorld rescuers and resort staff used plastic sheets as shields to create a barrier and guide the sea lion to a waiting rescue truck.

The sea lion was given a lift to Carlsbad State Beach, where rescuers watched the animal swim back out to sea.

