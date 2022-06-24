Skateboarder breaks two Guinness World Records for blindfolded ollies

June 24 (UPI) -- A Japanese skateboarder who lost 95 percent of his eyesight to disease broke two Guinness World Records by performing 33 ollies in one minute while blindfolded -- followed by 122 consecutive ollies while blindfolded.

Ryusei Ouchi, who lost most of his eyesight to the disease retinitis pigmentosa, said he started skateboarding at the age of 14, and he started losing his sight just a few years later.

"The more you lose your sight, the more you lose tricks. All the tricks you worked so hard to get are gone... only because you cannot see," Ouchi told Guinness World Records.

Ouchi said he redoubled his efforts and practiced skating with his friends while his eyesight deteriorated.

"I can't change the fact that I've got an illness, so I thought I'm just going to have to live with it," he said.

Ouchi said he strained his back a few days before his Guinness World Record attempt, but he still managed to break the record for most skateboard ollies in one minute blindfolded by completing 33 of the tricks.

"I was already gasping for breath less than 30 seconds in. I couldn't help but laugh because I wasn't even halfway. I didn't know how many times I managed, but all I know is that my legs are so stiff right now," Ouchi said.

Ouchi followed up his successful record attempt by breaking the record for the most consecutive skateboard ollies blindfolded. He managed 122 in a row.

Ouchi said he hopes other skaters will take up the challenge and try to break his records.

"I want to share and connect with someone through the record. It would be great if people see my record and say, 'I want to try this' or 'I will break this record.' But if anyone breaks my record, I'll claim it back," he said.