Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 24, 2022 / 2:26 PM

Skateboarder breaks two Guinness World Records for blindfolded ollies

By Ben Hooper

June 24 (UPI) -- A Japanese skateboarder who lost 95 percent of his eyesight to disease broke two Guinness World Records by performing 33 ollies in one minute while blindfolded -- followed by 122 consecutive ollies while blindfolded.

Ryusei Ouchi, who lost most of his eyesight to the disease retinitis pigmentosa, said he started skateboarding at the age of 14, and he started losing his sight just a few years later.

Advertisement

"The more you lose your sight, the more you lose tricks. All the tricks you worked so hard to get are gone... only because you cannot see," Ouchi told Guinness World Records.

Ouchi said he redoubled his efforts and practiced skating with his friends while his eyesight deteriorated.

"I can't change the fact that I've got an illness, so I thought I'm just going to have to live with it," he said.

Ouchi said he strained his back a few days before his Guinness World Record attempt, but he still managed to break the record for most skateboard ollies in one minute blindfolded by completing 33 of the tricks.

"I was already gasping for breath less than 30 seconds in. I couldn't help but laugh because I wasn't even halfway. I didn't know how many times I managed, but all I know is that my legs are so stiff right now," Ouchi said.

Advertisement

Ouchi followed up his successful record attempt by breaking the record for the most consecutive skateboard ollies blindfolded. He managed 122 in a row.

Ouchi said he hopes other skaters will take up the challenge and try to break his records.

"I want to share and connect with someone through the record. It would be great if people see my record and say, 'I want to try this' or 'I will break this record.' But if anyone breaks my record, I'll claim it back," he said.

Read More

'Very pregnant' sea lion visits California golf course YouTuber breaks world records for chugging Mountain Dew, tomato juice Police rescue skunk with its head stuck in fishing bait box

Latest Headlines

Miniature house installed in San Francisco park a mystery
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
Miniature house installed in San Francisco park a mystery
June 24 (UPI) -- Parks officials in San Francisco said they do not know who installed the latest attraction in Golden Gate Park: a miniature house placed atop a 30-foot-tall tree stump.
Dive-bombing crows targeting visitors to California park
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Dive-bombing crows targeting visitors to California park
June 24 (UPI) -- Visitors to a park in California's Los Angeles County have been dealing with an unusual problem in recent weeks -- constant attacks from dive-bombing crows.
'Very pregnant' sea lion visits California golf course
Odd News // 2 hours ago
'Very pregnant' sea lion visits California golf course
June 24 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers responded to a California golf course to escort a "very pregnant" sea lion from a putting green back to the ocean.
YouTuber breaks world records for chugging Mountain Dew, tomato juice
Odd News // 3 hours ago
YouTuber breaks world records for chugging Mountain Dew, tomato juice
June 24 (UPI) -- A New York YouTuber added two more Guinness World Records titles to his name by downing liters of Mountain Dew and tomato sauce.
Police rescue skunk with its head stuck in fishing bait box
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Police rescue skunk with its head stuck in fishing bait box
June 24 (UPI) -- A California police officer came to the rescue of a skunk found with its head stuck in a hole in a fishing bait box.
National Food Truck Day celebrates mobile meals
Odd News // 8 hours ago
National Food Truck Day celebrates mobile meals
June 24 (UPI) -- National Food Truck Day, celebrated annually on the fourth Friday in June, was originally celebrated in October and was founded by a Texas radio DJ.
Kitten rescued from 20-foot storm drain in Arizona
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Kitten rescued from 20-foot storm drain in Arizona
June 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Arizona came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped in a 20-foot storm drain.
Oregon man breaks world record for alphabetizing soup
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Oregon man breaks world record for alphabetizing soup
June 23 (UPI) -- An Oregon man broke an unusual Guinness World Record when he found and alphabetized all 26 letters in a can of alphabet soup in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds.
Suspected land mine from the 1930s removed from Florida beach
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Suspected land mine from the 1930s removed from Florida beach
June 23 (UPI) -- An Air Force crew was summoned to a Florida beach when authorities identified an "old military ordinance" believed to be a land mine dating from the 1930s.
Bison caught on camera running loose on Alberta highway
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bison caught on camera running loose on Alberta highway
June 23 (UPI) -- A traveler on an Alberta highway captured video when she came across an unusual traffic hazard: a bison running loose in the roadway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings
Suspected land mine from the 1930s removed from Florida beach
Suspected land mine from the 1930s removed from Florida beach
Squirrel knocks out power to 3,000 in downtown Asheville, N.C.
Squirrel knocks out power to 3,000 in downtown Asheville, N.C.
Baby goat born with 19-inch ears in Pakistan
Baby goat born with 19-inch ears in Pakistan
Wrong turn leads Michigan woman to $500,000 lottery jackpot
Wrong turn leads Michigan woman to $500,000 lottery jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement