Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 24, 2022 / 7:12 AM

National Food Truck Day celebrates mobile meals

By Ben Hooper
National Food Truck Day celebrates mobile meals
National Food Truck Day, celebrated annually on the fourth Friday in June, was started by Texas radio DJ Rick McNeely. The holiday has been spearheaded by Roaming Hunger since 2016, and the date was changed from October to June in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- National Food Truck Day, celebrated annually on the fourth Friday in June, was originally celebrated in October and was founded by a Texas radio DJ.

The holiday was inaugurated on Oct. 11, 2015, by Rick McNeely, aka DJ Rick, a radio personality for the Fishbowl Radio Network in Arlington, Texas. The holiday was designed to celebrate and promote food trucks, which gained newfound popularity in the 2000s.

Advertisement

Roaming Hunger, a networking platform for food truck and catering business owners, became involved in the holiday in 2016, and the date was moved in 2018 from October to the fourth Friday in June.

Roaming Hunger said more than 30,000 food trucks across the country are expected to participate in Friday's holiday.

"This year is about celebrating the individual stories of the men and women that make up the mobile food industry," Ross Resnick, founder and CEO of Roaming Hunger, said in a news release announcing the 2022 event.

"These entrepreneurs are local heroes in their communities, and many of their stories are heartwarming and inspiring. We're inviting everyone to go out and make National Food Truck Day about supporting these amazing small businesses that make life delicious for us every single day," Resnick said.

Advertisement

Other holidays and observances for June 24, 2022, include Celebration of the Senses, International Fairy Day, International Rose Day (wine), Museum Comes to Life Day, National Pralines Day, St. Baptiste Day, Swim a Lap Day and Take Your Dog to Work Day.

Read More

Pink Flamingo Day was founded by a Massachusetts mayor in 2007 On This Day: Isner defeats Mahut in longest pro-tennis match in history Famous birthdays for June 24: Mick Fleetwood, Peter Weller

Latest Headlines

Kitten rescued from 20-foot storm drain in Arizona
Odd News // 15 hours ago
Kitten rescued from 20-foot storm drain in Arizona
June 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Arizona came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped in a 20-foot storm drain.
Oregon man breaks world record for alphabetizing soup
Odd News // 15 hours ago
Oregon man breaks world record for alphabetizing soup
June 23 (UPI) -- An Oregon man broke an unusual Guinness World Record when he found and alphabetized all 26 letters in a can of alphabet soup in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds.
Suspected land mine from the 1930s removed from Florida beach
Odd News // 15 hours ago
Suspected land mine from the 1930s removed from Florida beach
June 23 (UPI) -- An Air Force crew was summoned to a Florida beach when authorities identified an "old military ordinance" believed to be a land mine dating from the 1930s.
Bison caught on camera running loose on Alberta highway
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Bison caught on camera running loose on Alberta highway
June 23 (UPI) -- A traveler on an Alberta highway captured video when she came across an unusual traffic hazard: a bison running loose in the roadway.
Squirrel knocks out power to 3,000 in downtown Asheville, N.C.
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Squirrel knocks out power to 3,000 in downtown Asheville, N.C.
June 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina utility company said a squirrel was to blame for a power outage that affected more than 3,000 customers.
iPhone returned to owner after 10 months underwater in British river
Odd News // 19 hours ago
iPhone returned to owner after 10 months underwater in British river
June 23 (UPI) -- An iPhone lost in a British river during a bachelor party was returned to its owner after being found in the water 10 months later -- and it still worked.
Deer gets trapped on soccer field at Illinois high school
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Deer gets trapped on soccer field at Illinois high school
June 23 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Illinois came to the rescue of a deer that found itself trapped in a fenced-in soccer field outside of a high school.
Dog escapes from pet hotel, runs 2 miles to home in Kansas
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Dog escapes from pet hotel, runs 2 miles to home in Kansas
June 23 (UPI) -- A Kansas couple vacationing in Las Vegas said their dog escaped from a pet hotel and ran 2 miles to their home, where he triggered their doorbell camera.
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings
June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up.
Pink Flamingo Day was founded by a Massachusetts mayor in 2007
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pink Flamingo Day was founded by a Massachusetts mayor in 2007
June 23 (UPI) -- Pink Flamingo Day, celebrated annually on June 23, was founded by a Massachusetts mayor in 2007 to pay tribute to the inventor of the plastic lawn decorations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings
Baby goat born with 19-inch ears in Pakistan
Baby goat born with 19-inch ears in Pakistan
Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale
Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale
Squirrel knocks out power to 3,000 in downtown Asheville, N.C.
Squirrel knocks out power to 3,000 in downtown Asheville, N.C.
Bear breaks into Wisconsin vacation home while family sleeps
Bear breaks into Wisconsin vacation home while family sleeps
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement