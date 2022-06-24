Trending
Odd News
June 24, 2022 / 12:33 PM

YouTuber breaks world records for chugging Mountain Dew, tomato juice

By Ben Hooper

June 24 (UPI) -- A New York YouTuber added two more Guinness World Records titles to his name by downing liters of Mountain Dew and tomato sauce.

Eric "Badlands" Booker, based out of Long Island, took on the records for fastest time to drink one liter of soda and the fastest time to drink one liter of tomato sauce.

Booker drank his liter of Mountain Dew in 6.8 seconds and finished off his liter of tomato juice in 1 minute and 18 seconds.

Booker, a competitive eater ranked 23rd by Major League Eating, previously set the Guinness World Record for fastest time to drink two liters of soda when he downed the beverage in 18.45 seconds.

