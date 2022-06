A Maryland man won $50,000 when he mistakenly bought two winning lottery tickets with the same numbers. File Photo by Korwin2009/ Wikimedia Commons

June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up. Adopting the moniker "Annapolis Man" to protect his anonymity, the 39-year-old truck driver scored a total of $50,000 after playing his birth-date numbers 72782 in the June 18 Pick 5 Evening Drawing.

He found out he won on Father's Day Sunday when he scanned the tickets at a gas station.

The tickets were bought at a 7-Eleven in Annapolis. The convenience story was awarded $250 for each of the winning tickets.