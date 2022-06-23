Trending
June 23, 2022

Kitten rescued from 20-foot storm drain in Arizona

By Ben Hooper

June 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Arizona came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped in a 20-foot storm drain.

The Arizona Humane Society said personnel responded alongside the Chandler Fire Department when the kitten was spotted treading water at the bottom of the 20-foot-deep storm drain in Chandler.

Firefighters used a special hyaluronic tool to remove the drain bolts, allowing AHS rescuers to climb into the drain and locate the feline.

The kitten, dubbed Augustus Gloop by rescuers, was taken to the Arizona Humane Society Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital for examination. He was found to be in good health aside from some minor bleeding and torn nails.

The kitten is now recovering in a foster home, officials said.

