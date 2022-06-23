Dog escapes from pet hotel, runs 2 miles to home in Kansas

June 23 (UPI) -- A Kansas couple vacationing in Las Vegas said their dog escaped from a pet hotel and ran 2 miles to their home, where he triggered their doorbell camera.

Jeremy Henson said he and his wife, Sarah, dropped off their dog, Dexter, at a Lenexa pet hotel before traveling to Las Vegas, where their phones informed them that their Ring doorbell camera had detected motion at the house.

Henson said he and his wife were shocked to see the canine on camera.

"We kept thinking it has to be another dog," he told USA Today. "Nope, that's definitely Dexter."

Henson said Dexter had jumped a 6-foot fence and a 4-foot retainer fence to escape from the boarding facility and had run to the couple's home.

"I activated the Ring doorbell to calm Dexter down. He looked excited and didn't look freaked out," Henson said.

The couple contacted the pet hotel, which sent a van to the home. They said Dexter ran right up to the vehicle and jumped inside.

Henson said Dexter likely figured out how to get home from the pet hotel thanks to taking frequent walks in the area, including at least twice when he and his owners passed by the site.

"We always knew he was smart. It actually made sense he made it there," Henson said. "He gets himself into trouble with how smart he is."