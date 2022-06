Pink Flamingo Day, celebrated June 23, was started in 2007 by the mayor of Leominster, Mass., the town where the plastic lawn decorations were invented in 1957. Photo by Tingeling/Pixabay.com

June 23 (UPI) -- Pink Flamingo Day, celebrated annually on June 23, was founded by a Massachusetts mayor in 2007 to pay tribute to the inventor of the plastic lawn decorations. The holiday was first declared in 2007 by Mayor Dean J. Mazzarella of Leominster, Mass., the birthplace of the plastic pink flamingo lawn decoration. Advertisement

Mazzarella declared the holiday to celebrate the flamingos' ties to Leominster and to pay tribute to Don Featherstone, who created the first plastic flamingos while working at Union Products in 1957.

Pink flamingos were manufactured in Leominster until Union Products sold the copyright in 2006. Featherstone died in 2015, one day before Pink Flamingo Day.

Other holidays and observances for June 23, 2022, include International Widow's Day, Let it Go Day, National Hydration Day, National Pecan Sandies Day, National Pink Day, Public Service Day, Runner's Selfie Day, SAT Math Day and Typewriting Day.