June 23, 2022 / 4:43 PM

Oregon man breaks world record for alphabetizing soup

By Ben Hooper

June 23 (UPI) -- An Oregon man broke an unusual Guinness World Record when he found and alphabetized all 26 letters in a can of alphabet soup in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds.

Jacob Chandler said he decided to try to break a Guinness World Record and looked through some possibilities before reading about the alphabet soup record.

"I was intrigued by the idea of alphabetizing a can soup. I've eaten plenty of alphabet soup in my life but never stopped to think someone would make a challenge out of organizing the letters," Chandler told Guinness World Records.

Chandler said he made preparations including finding the perfect-sized bowl and spoon, identifying the right kind of alphabet soup with large and easily recognizable letters and studying up to make sure he could tell the difference between letters like "M" and "W."

"Many of the letters had similar features and I needed to know that before the attempt," he said.

Chandler said there were some factors that were impossible to predict.

"The most difficult part was not being able to know what was going to be in the can at the time of the attempt. Due to the fact each can was sealed and completely random, this made it mentally exhausting to think about," he said. "I felt I could put all this effort and time into this record but if a letter was not in the can from the factory then my record attempt would have been a failure."

Chandler successfully broke the record by finding and organizing the 26 letters in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds. He said he wanted his accomplishment to inspire his 11-year-old son, Brycen, to achieve his dreams.

"When he was born I learned to love unconditionally. I realized every word and action would influence his well-being and future self. He has helped me to grow as a person, and as a father," he said.

Kitten rescued from 20-foot storm drain in Arizona
Odd News // 5 minutes ago
June 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Arizona came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped in a 20-foot storm drain.
Suspected land mine from the 1930s removed from Florida beach
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
June 23 (UPI) -- An Air Force crew was summoned to a Florida beach when authorities identified an "old military ordinance" believed to be a land mine dating from the 1930s.
Bison caught on camera running loose on Alberta highway
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
June 23 (UPI) -- A traveler on an Alberta highway captured video when she came across an unusual traffic hazard: a bison running loose in the roadway.
Squirrel knocks out power to 3,000 in downtown Asheville, N.C.
Odd News // 3 hours ago
June 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina utility company said a squirrel was to blame for a power outage that affected more than 3,000 customers.
iPhone returned to owner after 10 months underwater in British river
Odd News // 3 hours ago
June 23 (UPI) -- An iPhone lost in a British river during a bachelor party was returned to its owner after being found in the water 10 months later -- and it still worked.
Deer gets trapped on soccer field at Illinois high school
Odd News // 4 hours ago
June 23 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Illinois came to the rescue of a deer that found itself trapped in a fenced-in soccer field outside of a high school.
Dog escapes from pet hotel, runs 2 miles to home in Kansas
Odd News // 5 hours ago
June 23 (UPI) -- A Kansas couple vacationing in Las Vegas said their dog escaped from a pet hotel and ran 2 miles to their home, where he triggered their doorbell camera.
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings
Odd News // 8 hours ago
June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up.
Pink Flamingo Day was founded by a Massachusetts mayor in 2007
Odd News // 9 hours ago
June 23 (UPI) -- Pink Flamingo Day, celebrated annually on June 23, was founded by a Massachusetts mayor in 2007 to pay tribute to the inventor of the plastic lawn decorations.
Book returned to library in England after nearly 76 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
June 22 (UPI) -- A British library said it has a new record for an overdue book after a tome was recently returned nearly 76 years after its due date.
