Oregon man breaks world record for alphabetizing soup

June 23 (UPI) -- An Oregon man broke an unusual Guinness World Record when he found and alphabetized all 26 letters in a can of alphabet soup in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds.

Jacob Chandler said he decided to try to break a Guinness World Record and looked through some possibilities before reading about the alphabet soup record.

"I was intrigued by the idea of alphabetizing a can soup. I've eaten plenty of alphabet soup in my life but never stopped to think someone would make a challenge out of organizing the letters," Chandler told Guinness World Records.

Chandler said he made preparations including finding the perfect-sized bowl and spoon, identifying the right kind of alphabet soup with large and easily recognizable letters and studying up to make sure he could tell the difference between letters like "M" and "W."

"Many of the letters had similar features and I needed to know that before the attempt," he said.

Chandler said there were some factors that were impossible to predict.

"The most difficult part was not being able to know what was going to be in the can at the time of the attempt. Due to the fact each can was sealed and completely random, this made it mentally exhausting to think about," he said. "I felt I could put all this effort and time into this record but if a letter was not in the can from the factory then my record attempt would have been a failure."

Chandler successfully broke the record by finding and organizing the 26 letters in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds. He said he wanted his accomplishment to inspire his 11-year-old son, Brycen, to achieve his dreams.

"When he was born I learned to love unconditionally. I realized every word and action would influence his well-being and future self. He has helped me to grow as a person, and as a father," he said.