The Champaign Police Department in Illinois responded to Centennial High School when a deer was spotted stranded on the soccer field. Photo courtesy of the Champaign Police Department/Facebook

June 23 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Illinois came to the rescue of a deer that found itself trapped in a fenced-in soccer field outside of a high school. The Champaign Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded alongside personnel from Champaign County Animal Control and Champaign Unit 4 Schools when the deer was spotted trapped on the soccer field at Centennial High School.

The responders were able to guide the deer to an exit.

"After leaving the field unharmed and a little anxious, the deer moved quickly through the nearby neighborhood, and was last seen headed for the city limits," the post said.