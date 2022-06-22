Trending
June 22, 2022

Swedish man throws washing machine more than 14 feet

By Ben Hooper

June 22 (UPI) -- A Swedish strongman broke a Guinness World Record in Italy when he threw a washing machine a distance of 14 feet and 7.2 inches.

Johan Espenkrona broke the world record while going head-to-head with Dutch strongman Kelvin de Ruiter on the set of Guinness World Records' Lo Show Dei Record in Milan.

The bodybuilders took turns throwing washing machines in an attempt to break the record of 13 feet and 6.6 inches, which was set by Lithuanian man Zydrunas Savickas.

De Ruiter initially broke the record with a 14-foot, 1-inch throw but Espenkrona ultimately took the title by throwing his washing machine 14 feet and 7.2 inches.

