The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency came to the rescue of a black bear cub seen wandering for several days with a plastic food container stuck over its head. Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency/Facebook

June 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee came to the rescue of a black bear cub spotted with a plastic food container stuck over its head. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the bear was first spotted June 13 in Covered Bridge Resort in the Wears Valley area of Sevier County and officials with the TWRA and Appalachian Bear Rescue spent the next several days tracking the bruin's movements. Advertisement

A sighting was reported Monday and Black Bear Support Biologist Janelle Musser responded alongside personnel from ABR. They found the bear had climbed partway up a tree.

A local business provided a ladder that Musser climbed and was able to get a catch pole around the plastic container, allowing the bear to pull its head free.

ABR used a trap to capture the bear and take it back to the group's facility for recovery and rehabilitation.