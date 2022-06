National HVAC Tech Day, celebrated annually on June 22, pays tribute to the technicians who keep air conditioning systems running properly in the summertime. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- National HVAC Tech Day, celebrated annually on June 22, was started in 2016 to pay tribute to the technicians who make sure homes are property air conditioned in the summertime. The holiday was founded in 2016 by ARS/Rescue Rooter, a national provider of home services, to pay tribute to the HVAC -- heating, ventilation and air conditioning -- technicians who ensure customers can control the temperatures inside their homes. Advertisement

The company chose the summer for the holiday due to the "extremely uncomfortable conditions" techs often face while working in the summer heat.

"The ability to control the temperature of our homes is a luxury we take for granted until we lose that ability. Due to their skillset and cutting-edge technology now available, HVAC technicians have the ability to keep our HVAC systems running efficiently," the holiday's official website states.

Other holidays and observances for June 22, 2022, include National Chocolate Eclair Day, National Onion Rings Day, Stupid Guy Thing Day and World Rainforest Day.