Line of 4,280 plastic lawn flamingos breaks Guinness World Record

June 22 (UPI) -- Parks officials in Buffalo, N.Y., reclaimed a Guinness World Records title by assembling a line of 4,280 plastic garden flamingos.

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy assembled the flamingos -- dubbed "FLOmingos" in honor of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted -- into a line Tuesday at the city's Front Park.

The record attempt took about six months of planning and was timed to coincide with celebrations of Olmsted's 200th birthday.

"So we've been working with Guinness for about six months now following all of their guidelines and regulations. You may not believe it, but they have a very long list of guidelines for the longest line of garden flamingo," Catie Stephenson, director of development and communications at the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, told WGRZ-TV.

Parks officials originally set the record in 2018 with a line of 1,500 flamingos on Bidwell Parkway. The record was taken in 2019 by a South Carolina group called Pledge the Pink, which created a line of 3,753 flamingos.

Tuesday's attempt reclaimed the record with a line of 4,280 flamingos.