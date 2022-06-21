Trending
June 21, 2022

Baby goat born with 19-inch ears in Pakistan

By Ben Hooper

June 21 (UPI) -- A Pakistani goat farm owner said a recently born baby might be a new world record after her ears were measured at nearly 19 inches.

Muhammad Hassan Narejo of the Narejo Goat Farm in Sindh said the baby goat, named Simba, was born June 5, and Narejo imminently noticed her unusually long ears, which drag on the ground when the animal walks.

Narejo said Simba is a Nubian goat, a breed known for their long ears, but her ears are long even by Nubian standards, possibly owing to a genetic mutation.

The farmer said Simba is in good health and he believes she could end up as a Guinness World Record holder when she reaches her full size.

