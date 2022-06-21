Watch Live
House Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's efforts to intervene in 2020 election in Georgia, Arizona
Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 21, 2022 / 1:57 PM

Squirrel briefly interrupts Cubs-Pirates game in Pittsburgh

By Ben Hooper

June 21 (UPI) -- A game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh was briefly interrupted when a squirrel ran out onto the field.

Video of Monday night's game shows the squirrel appear to enter from stands on the third base side of the field during the bottom of the second inning and run toward the left field corner while members of the grounds crew give chase.

Advertisement

The squirrel visited the Cubs' bullpen before apparently exiting the field, as no further squirrel sightings occurred during the game.

The Pirates went on to win the game 12-1.

Read More

9-foot boa constrictor found wandering loose outside New York home 59 marshmallows catapulted into Idaho man's mouth in one minute Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale

Latest Headlines

Yoga teacher holds scorpion pose for 29 minutes, breaks world record
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
Yoga teacher holds scorpion pose for 29 minutes, breaks world record
June 21 (UPI) -- A yoga teacher broke a Guinness World Record in Dubai when he held the scorpion pose for 29 minutes and 4 seconds.
9-foot boa constrictor found wandering loose outside New York home
Odd News // 2 hours ago
9-foot boa constrictor found wandering loose outside New York home
June 21 (UPI) -- A New York woman said she and her family received a fright when they discovered a 9-foot boa constrictor slithering in the grass outside her home.
59 marshmallows catapulted into Idaho man's mouth in one minute
Odd News // 2 hours ago
59 marshmallows catapulted into Idaho man's mouth in one minute
June 21 (UPI) -- An Idaho man teamed up with his brother-in-law and a homemade catapult to break a Guinness World Record for catching marshmallows in his mouth.
National Seashell Day celebrates summertime beach discoveries
Odd News // 6 hours ago
National Seashell Day celebrates summertime beach discoveries
June 21 (UPI) -- National Seashell Day, celebrated annually on June 21, was founded in Florida in 2016 to celebrate the shells that adorn beaches in the state and around the world.
Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale
June 20 (UPI) -- An unusual property for sale in Missouri formerly served as an 1800s-themed tourist attraction and includes two cabins, a grist mill, a schoolhouse, a general store, a tavern, a blacksmith's shop and a jail.
661-pound stingray caught in Cambodia dubbed world's largest freshwater fish
Odd News // 23 hours ago
661-pound stingray caught in Cambodia dubbed world's largest freshwater fish
June 20 (UPI) -- A 661-pound giant stingray caught in a Cambodian river is believed to be the largest freshwater fish ever encountered by researchers.
Raccoon spends a day atop Kentucky light pole
Odd News // 1 day ago
Raccoon spends a day atop Kentucky light pole
June 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky warned drivers to beware of a raccoon that had "taken up residence" at the top of a light pole near a store, but the animal ended up vacating its perch "on their own free will."
'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat
June 20 (UPI) -- A Tennessee animal rescue group said a couple who brought in a kitten they found on their back deck were shocked to learn the animal was a baby bobcat.
Hundreds of dogs return to San Francisco beach for Corgi Con
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of dogs return to San Francisco beach for Corgi Con
June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of corgis and thousands of dog-loving humans gathered on a San Francisco beach for the first Corgi Con since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Carolina man's Father's Day gift to himself earns $2M lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina man's Father's Day gift to himself earns $2M lottery prize
June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he bought himself a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket as a Father's Day gift and ended up winning a $2 million jackpot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
California officials install devices to limit water flow at homes that use too much
California officials install devices to limit water flow at homes that use too much
Man attempting to collect $600 lottery prize finds out he won $585,949
Man attempting to collect $600 lottery prize finds out he won $585,949
388 don mermaid tails for Guinness World Record in Britain
388 don mermaid tails for Guinness World Record in Britain
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
Monkeypox symptoms can mimic STDs, be misdiagnosed, CDC says
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement