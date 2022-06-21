Squirrel briefly interrupts Cubs-Pirates game in Pittsburgh

Something's going on in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/9OXaf06K9c— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 20, 2022

June 21 (UPI) -- A game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh was briefly interrupted when a squirrel ran out onto the field.

Video of Monday night's game shows the squirrel appear to enter from stands on the third base side of the field during the bottom of the second inning and run toward the left field corner while members of the grounds crew give chase.

The squirrel visited the Cubs' bullpen before apparently exiting the field, as no further squirrel sightings occurred during the game.

The Pirates went on to win the game 12-1.