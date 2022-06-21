Trending
June 21, 2022 / 4:24 PM

Mexico breaks Guinness record with boxing lesson for 14,299 people

By Ben Hooper

June 21 (UPI) -- A total 14,299 people gathered in Mexico City's central square to break a Guinness World Record for the largest boxing lesson.

The participants were issued red, white or green T-shirts and split into sections of the square, known as the Zocalo, so they formed the image of a giant Mexican flag.

The 30-minute boxing lesson was led by Mexican boxing champions Ana Maria Torres, David Picasso and Mariana Juarez.

Organizers said Guinness World Records rules stipulated the class had to last for at least 30 minutes and participants had to remain active for the duration, without resting for more than 20 seconds at a time.

The 14,299 boxers took the record for the world's largest boxing lesson from the Kuzbass Media Group and the Russian Boxing Federation, which organized a class of 3,000 people in Moscow in 2017.

