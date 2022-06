A South Carolina man said an episode of the TLC series "Lottery Changed My Life" inspired him to attempt a lottery strategy that led to his winning a $100,000 Powerball prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said a TV series inspired the lottery-playing strategy that earned him a $100,000 Powerball prize. The Lowcountry man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he was inspired by an episode of the TLC series Lottery Changed My Life to attempt an experiment: spending $25 a week on lottery games for three months.

The man said he immediately started to see some positive results.

"The first week I won $500," he said.

The player said a Powerball ticket he bought from Kwik Fill in Hanahan during the seventh week of his strategy gave him his biggest win -- although he initially had difficulty figuring out if he had won.

"I didn't even know how to play Powerball," the man said.

He said he initially thought he had only matched two numbers, but his wife pointed out he had matched the Powerball number in the May 28 drawing and he soon realized he had actually matched five numbers, just one number short of the jackpot.

The man would have won a $50,000 prize, but the "2" multiplier was drawn, doubling the total to $100,000.

The man said his prize money will go toward buying a new car and finishing his experiment.

"I'm going to finish out the three months," he said.