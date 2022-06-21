Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 21, 2022 / 7:51 AM

National Seashell Day celebrates summertime beach discoveries

By Ben Hooper
National Seashell Day celebrates summertime beach discoveries
National Seashell Day, celebrated annually on June 21, was started by a Florida tourism organization in 2016 to celebrate the annual appearance of seashells on beaches. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay.com

June 21 (UPI) -- National Seashell Day, celebrated annually on June 21, was founded in Florida in 2016 to celebrate the shells that adorn beaches in the state and around the world.

The holiday, timed to coincide with the first day of summer, was founded in 2016 by the Beaches of Ft. Myers & Sanibel, a tourism organization that has since been renamed Fort Myers Islands, Beaches & Neighborhoods.

Advertisement

The organization said it wanted to celebrate the annual discovery of seashells on beaches around the world, but especially in Florida.

"National Seashell Day offers the opportunity to appreciate and enjoy the amazing seashells and the animals who build and inhabit them. Take a moment to learn more about collecting shells, a favorite Fort Myers pastime and the perfect way to relax on the beach and shell-ebrate this special day," the organization's website states.

Other holidays and observances for June 21, 2022, include Ann & Samantha Day, Atheists Solidarity Day, Baby Boomers' Recognition Day, Cuckoo Warning Day, Global Orgasm Day, Go Skateboarding Day, International T-Shirt Day, International Day of Yoga, National Day of the Gong, National Daylight Appreciation Day, National Dog Party Day, National Peaches and Cream Day, National Selfie Day, National Smoothie Day, Tall Girl Appreciation Day, World Giraffe Day, World Handshake Day, World Humanist Day, World Hydrography Day, World Music Day and World Peace and Prayer Day.

Advertisement

Read More

National American Eagle Day promotes raptor conservation On This Day: Former KKK member convicted of killing 3 civil rights workers Famous birthdays for June 21: Prince William, Juliette Lewis

Latest Headlines

Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale
June 20 (UPI) -- An unusual property for sale in Missouri formerly served as an 1800s-themed tourist attraction and includes two cabins, a grist mill, a schoolhouse, a general store, a tavern, a blacksmith's shop and a jail.
661-pound stingray caught in Cambodia dubbed world's largest freshwater fish
Odd News // 17 hours ago
661-pound stingray caught in Cambodia dubbed world's largest freshwater fish
June 20 (UPI) -- A 661-pound giant stingray caught in a Cambodian river is believed to be the largest freshwater fish ever encountered by researchers.
Raccoon spends a day atop Kentucky light pole
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Raccoon spends a day atop Kentucky light pole
June 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky warned drivers to beware of a raccoon that had "taken up residence" at the top of a light pole near a store, but the animal ended up vacating its perch "on their own free will."
'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat
Odd News // 18 hours ago
'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat
June 20 (UPI) -- A Tennessee animal rescue group said a couple who brought in a kitten they found on their back deck were shocked to learn the animal was a baby bobcat.
Hundreds of dogs return to San Francisco beach for Corgi Con
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Hundreds of dogs return to San Francisco beach for Corgi Con
June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of corgis and thousands of dog-loving humans gathered on a San Francisco beach for the first Corgi Con since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Carolina man's Father's Day gift to himself earns $2M lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
North Carolina man's Father's Day gift to himself earns $2M lottery prize
June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he bought himself a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket as a Father's Day gift and ended up winning a $2 million jackpot.
Bears brawl in carport of California woman's home
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Bears brawl in carport of California woman's home
June 20 (UPI) -- A California woman's home security camera captured footage of two bears that chose her carport for the scene of their showdown.
Restaurant owner breaks world record for wrapping fries
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Restaurant owner breaks world record for wrapping fries
June 20 (UPI) -- The owner of a fish and chips restaurant in Wales broke a Guinness World Record by wrapping five portions of fries in 40.13 seconds.
National American Eagle Day promotes raptor conservation
Odd News // 21 hours ago
National American Eagle Day promotes raptor conservation
June 20 (UPI) -- National American Eagle Day, celebrated annually on June 20, was founded in 1995 to promote conservation for the varieties of eagle found in the United States.
Cops bag 5-foot-long snake in British family's living room
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cops bag 5-foot-long snake in British family's living room
June 20 (UPI) -- A family in Birmingham, England, called for help after finding a 5-foot-long, black-and-white snake in their living room.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale
Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale
New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey
New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat
'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat
661-pound stingray caught in Cambodia dubbed world's largest freshwater fish
661-pound stingray caught in Cambodia dubbed world's largest freshwater fish
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement