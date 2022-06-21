National Seashell Day celebrates summertime beach discoveries

National Seashell Day, celebrated annually on June 21, was started by a Florida tourism organization in 2016 to celebrate the annual appearance of seashells on beaches. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay.com

June 21 (UPI) -- National Seashell Day, celebrated annually on June 21, was founded in Florida in 2016 to celebrate the shells that adorn beaches in the state and around the world. The holiday, timed to coincide with the first day of summer, was founded in 2016 by the Beaches of Ft. Myers & Sanibel, a tourism organization that has since been renamed Fort Myers Islands, Beaches & Neighborhoods. Advertisement

The organization said it wanted to celebrate the annual discovery of seashells on beaches around the world, but especially in Florida.

"National Seashell Day offers the opportunity to appreciate and enjoy the amazing seashells and the animals who build and inhabit them. Take a moment to learn more about collecting shells, a favorite Fort Myers pastime and the perfect way to relax on the beach and shell-ebrate this special day," the organization's website states.

