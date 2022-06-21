59 marshmallows catapulted into Idaho man's mouth in one minute

June 21 (UPI) -- An Idaho man teamed up with his brother-in-law and a homemade catapult to break a Guinness World Record for catching marshmallows in his mouth.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said his brother-in-law, Kevin Moore, was in town for Father's Day weekend, so he recruited him to help break a Guinness World Record.

The men constructed a homemade catapult from household items and Moore used it to launch marshmallows into Rush's mouth.

Rush was able to catch 59 of the launched marshmallows in one minute, beating the record of 47, which was set by Ashrita Furman and Homagni Baptista in 2018.