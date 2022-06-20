Cops bag 5-foot-long snake in British family's living room

June 20 (UPI) -- A family in Birmingham, England, called for help after finding a 5-foot-long, black-and-white snake in their living room.

ITV News said the patriarch feared the creature could be venomous, so he called the emergency phone number 999 and ushered his children out of the area of their Hodge Hill home for the sake of safety Sunday night.

Somerset Live reported the local animal rescue agency wouldn't be able to help until Monday morning, so police removed the snake from its hiding place under a couch, using a grabber and a pillowcase.

The reptile, which is believed to have entered the house through the pipe system, is now at a shelter.

"One of our call center staff -- our in-house reptile expert having worked in animal research for the University of British Columbia -- had offered advice on the likely type of snake and handling tips," the Midlands Police said in a statement.

"We're not sure how the snake got into the flat in Hodge Hill, Birmingham. It's suspected it may have got in through the pipe system," the statement continued. "The snake is absolutely fine and will be looking for a new home."