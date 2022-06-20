National American Eagle Day promotes raptor conservation

June 20 (UPI) -- National American Eagle Day, celebrated annually on June 20, was founded in 1995 to promote conservation for the varieties of eagle found in the United States.
The holiday was founded by the American Eagle Foundation, which successfully lobbied President Bill Clinton to sign a document recognizing American Eagle Day in 1995. The holiday celebrates successful conservation efforts for American eagles and raises awareness of the need for continued efforts to protect the birds and their habitats.