Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM

National American Eagle Day promotes raptor conservation

By Ben Hooper
National American Eagle Day promotes raptor conservation
National American Eagle Day, celebrated annually on June 20, was founded by the American Eagle Foundation to celebrate the successful conservation efforts for species of eagle found in the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- National American Eagle Day, celebrated annually on June 20, was founded in 1995 to promote conservation for the varieties of eagle found in the United States.

The holiday was founded by the American Eagle Foundation, which successfully lobbied President Bill Clinton to sign a document recognizing American Eagle Day in 1995. The holiday celebrates successful conservation efforts for American eagles and raises awareness of the need for continued efforts to protect the birds and their habitats.

Advertisement

Proclamations have been issued by governors in 49 states designating June 20th as American Eagle Day.

The date June 20 was chosen because it's the anniversary of the day that the bald eagle was added to the official Seal of the United States in 1782.

Other holidays and observances for June 20, 2022, include International Asteroid Day, National Hike With a Geek Day, National Ice Cream Soda Day, National Kouign Amann Day, National Vanilla Milkshake Day, New Identity Day, Nystagmus Awareness Day, Plain Yogurt Day, Ride to Work Day (Motorcycles), Take Your Cat to Work Day, Toad Hollow Day of Thank You, West Virginia Day, World Productivity Day and World Refugee Day.

Advertisement

Read More

On This Day: Germany votes to move capital to Berlin Famous birthdays for June 20: John Goodman, Brian Wilson Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth holiday

Latest Headlines

Cops bag 5-foot-long snake in British family's living room
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Cops bag 5-foot-long snake in British family's living room
June 20 (UPI) -- A family in Birmingham, England, called for help after finding a 5-foot-long, black-and-white snake in their living room.
Deputy rescues baby skunk found wandering in a road
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deputy rescues baby skunk found wandering in a road
June 17 (UPI) -- A Minnesota sheriff's office shared video of a deputy rescuing a baby skunk he found wandering alone and seemingly disoriented in a road.
Australian man does 3,182 push-ups in an hour
Odd News // 2 days ago
Australian man does 3,182 push-ups in an hour
June 17 (UPI) -- An Australian athlete broke his second Guinness World Record by performing 3,182 push-ups in an hour.
New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey
Odd News // 2 days ago
New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey
June 17 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire distillery unveiled a new whiskey with an unusual key ingredient -- invasive green crabs.
Dog rescued from under concrete slabs in Pittsburgh
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog rescued from under concrete slabs in Pittsburgh
June 17 (UPI) -- A dog missing for several days in a Pittsburgh neighborhood was reunited with its owner after being rescued from underneath concrete slabs.
Bear enters California Airbnb through open window, destroys house
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bear enters California Airbnb through open window, destroys house
June 17 (UPI) -- Guests at a California Airbnb were forced to retreat to their rooms and call for help when an "extremely aggressive bear" entered the residence through an open window.
Opossum found in Wyoming believed to have hitched a ride on a semi
Odd News // 2 days ago
Opossum found in Wyoming believed to have hitched a ride on a semi
June 17 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Wyoming said a non-native opossum found hiding under a house likely hitched a ride on a semi truck from another state.
South Carolina man changes his mind, stops for $200,000 lottery ticket
Odd News // 2 days ago
South Carolina man changes his mind, stops for $200,000 lottery ticket
June 17 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he almost went home empty-handed, but decided at the last minute to stop at the store where he bought a lottery ticket worth $200,000.
Cat sounds played from cellphone used rescue kitten from storm drain
Odd News // 2 days ago
Cat sounds played from cellphone used rescue kitten from storm drain
June 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Virginia rescued a kitten from a storm drain using a catch pole and a cellphone that lured the feline out by playing cat sounds.
Devils jump over babies in Spanish village's unusual festival
Odd News // 3 days ago
Devils jump over babies in Spanish village's unusual festival
June 17 (UPI) -- A Spanish village is preparing for one of its most unusual celebrations of the year: El Salto del Colacho, also known internationally as the "Baby-Jumping Festival."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey
New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record
British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
Opossum found in Wyoming believed to have hitched a ride on a semi
Opossum found in Wyoming believed to have hitched a ride on a semi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement