Hundreds of dogs return to San Francisco beach for Corgi Con

By Ben Hooper

June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of corgis and thousands of dog-loving humans gathered on a San Francisco beach for the first Corgi Con since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corgi Con, which began in 2014, happens twice a year -- usually in July and October -- on San Francisco's Ocean Beach, but the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Saturday's Corgi Con featured hundreds of corgis assembling on the beach with thousands of humans including the dogs' owners and various admirers of the breed.

Celebrities in attendance at the free admission event included Gatsby the Corgi, a canine influencer with thousands of followers and tens of millions of views on YouTube and Instagram. Lines to take photos with Gatsby formed throughout the day.

A corgi costume contest at the gathering featured dogs dressed as various celebrities and characters from pop culture, including Grogu -- The Mandalorian's tiny green companion.

