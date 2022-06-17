Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 17, 2022 / 12:24 PM

Cat sounds played from cellphone used rescue kitten from storm drain

By Ben Hooper

June 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Virginia rescued a kitten from a storm drain using a catch pole and a cellphone that lured the feline out by playing cat sounds.

Petersburg Animal Care and Control officers responded alongside personnel from Petersburg Public Works and the Petersburg Fire Department when a police officer working on a crime scene in the South Jones Street area reported hearing a kitten crying in a storm drain.

Advertisement

Animal Control Officer Jessica Calloway attempted to reach the kitten by climbing down two different manholes, but the kitten was easily spooked and would flee when approached.

The rescuers eventually used a cellphone to play cat sounds that lured the kitten out of hiding to where Calloway could ensnare it with a catch pole.

Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that Calloway's "catch of the day" weighed in at 2 pounds, 10 ounces and was "absolutely a keeper."

Read More

Devils jump over babies in Spanish village's unusual festival Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in tire rim Overdue book returned to British library after 48 years

Latest Headlines

South Carolina man changes his mind, stops for $200,000 lottery ticket
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
South Carolina man changes his mind, stops for $200,000 lottery ticket
June 17 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he almost went home empty-handed, but decided at the last minute to stop at the store where he bought a lottery ticket worth $200,000.
Devils jump over babies in Spanish village's unusual festival
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Devils jump over babies in Spanish village's unusual festival
June 17 (UPI) -- A Spanish village is preparing for one of its most unusual celebrations of the year: El Salto del Colacho, also known internationally as the "Baby-Jumping Festival."
National Flip Flop Day was founded by cafe chain in 2007
Odd News // 5 hours ago
National Flip Flop Day was founded by cafe chain in 2007
June 17 (UPI) -- National Flip Flop Day, celebrated annually on the third Friday in June, was started in 2007 by Tropical Smoothie Cafe to celebrate the unofficial start of the summer season.
Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in tire rim
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in tire rim
June 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of a kitten found in an unusual situation with its head stuck in a tire rim.
Overdue book returned to British library after 48 years
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Overdue book returned to British library after 48 years
June 16 (UPI) -- A British library said a package that arrived recently from Canada turned out to contain a book that had been due back more than 48 years earlier.
Man wins $105,039 from six lottery games played on one day
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man wins $105,039 from six lottery games played on one day
June 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player is celebrating an unusually lucky day after he played six Fast Play games in one day and won prizes from all six for a total of $105,039.
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
June 16 (UPI) -- A headstone at an Iowa cemetery is raising controversy after residents noticed the family had included a hidden profanity in the grave marker's engraved message.
Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal
June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight.
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
June 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Utah neighborhood said they spent more than a month dodging attacks from an aggressive goose acting as a bodyguard for a mother duck and her eggs.
Mosaic made from 2,030 rugby balls breaks world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Mosaic made from 2,030 rugby balls breaks world record
June 16 (UPI) -- A giant Honda logo composed of 2,030 rugby balls broke a Guinness World Record at Twickenham Stadium in London.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal
Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement