Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 17, 2022 / 10:49 AM

Devils jump over babies in Spanish village's unusual festival

By Ben Hooper
Devils jump over babies in Spanish village's unusual festival
A man dressed as the El Colacho, a traditional figure representing the devil, jumps over a group of babies in Castrillo de Murcia, Spain, during the traditional El Colacho celebrations on June 26, 2011. The tradition dates back to the 17th century. File Photo by Santi Otero/EPA

June 17 (UPI) -- A Spanish village is preparing for one of its most unusual celebrations of the year: El Salto del Colacho, also known internationally as the "Baby-Jumping Festival."

The celebration of El Colacho, a local mythical figure representing the devil, involves men dressed in red and yellow Colacho costumes running through the streets of the village, Castrillo de Murcia, causing mischief with whips and castanets and culminates with the baby-jumping event -- El Salto del Colacho, or "The Flight of the Colacho" -- on the Sunday after the Feast of Corpus Christie, which falls on June 19 this year.

Advertisement

Residents of the village, as well as an ever-increasing number of visitors from elsewhere in Spain and around the world, place babies born during the past 12 months on a succession of mattresses set up on a village street.

A group of black-clad, drum-beating pious men known as Atabalero arrive on the scene to chase El Colacho, who flees by jumping over the mattress-bound babies. The babies are then sprinkled with rose pedals and returned to their parents, who are usually found sitting next to the mattresses to keep the infants calm.

Advertisement

Locals said there are no records of babies having ever been harmed during the jumping portion of the festival, although some men portraying El Colacho have suffered pulled hamstrings as a consequence of all the jumping.

The act of jumping over the babies is said to cleanse them of original sin and offer protections against disease and other misfortunes. El Colacho also absorbs any evil spirits that were inhabiting the babies, and a parade directly following the baby jumping herds the Colacho performers to the local church so they and the spirits they absorbed can be symbolically destroyed -- the actors themselves are not harmed.

The event is organized each year by the Catholic Brotherhood of the Sacred Sacrament of Minerva, whose members portray both El Colacho and the Atabalero.

The baby jumping tradition, which dates back to at least 1620, is believed to have started as a melding of pagan and Catholic traditions, although its exact origins are unclear. The event is not officially sanctioned by the Catholic Church, and Pope Benedict XVI was reported to have advised local Catholic clergy members not to participate in the tradition, as it could be confused with a substitute for a traditional baptism.

Advertisement

Despite the lack of official approval, the event has only gotten larger in recent years. Elderly residents of the town said they can remember when the festival was a solemn event, with small groups of spectators watching silently while on their knees, but in more recent decades the atmosphere has become more jubilant, owing at last somewhat to the popularity of the baby jumping as a tourist draw.

El Salto del Colacho takes place Sunday in Castrillo de Murcia.

Read More

English village prepares for annual Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival' Odd Australia: 'roo on the roof, M&M's stacking, long-lost surfboard

Latest Headlines

National Flip Flop Day was founded by cafe chain in 2007
Odd News // 3 hours ago
National Flip Flop Day was founded by cafe chain in 2007
June 17 (UPI) -- National Flip Flop Day, celebrated annually on the third Friday in June, was started in 2007 by Tropical Smoothie Cafe to celebrate the unofficial start of the summer season.
Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in tire rim
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in tire rim
June 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of a kitten found in an unusual situation with its head stuck in a tire rim.
Overdue book returned to British library after 48 years
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Overdue book returned to British library after 48 years
June 16 (UPI) -- A British library said a package that arrived recently from Canada turned out to contain a book that had been due back more than 48 years earlier.
Man wins $105,039 from six lottery games played on one day
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Man wins $105,039 from six lottery games played on one day
June 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player is celebrating an unusually lucky day after he played six Fast Play games in one day and won prizes from all six for a total of $105,039.
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
June 16 (UPI) -- A headstone at an Iowa cemetery is raising controversy after residents noticed the family had included a hidden profanity in the grave marker's engraved message.
Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal
June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight.
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
June 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Utah neighborhood said they spent more than a month dodging attacks from an aggressive goose acting as a bodyguard for a mother duck and her eggs.
Mosaic made from 2,030 rugby balls breaks world record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Mosaic made from 2,030 rugby balls breaks world record
June 16 (UPI) -- A giant Honda logo composed of 2,030 rugby balls broke a Guinness World Record at Twickenham Stadium in London.
Bengal tiger wanders loose on sidewalk in Mexican city
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bengal tiger wanders loose on sidewalk in Mexican city
June 16 (UPI) -- An adult Bengal tiger sparked fear and fascination in a Mexican city when it was seen wandering loose on a sidewalk in a residential area.
2,910 laptops toppled like dominoes for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
2,910 laptops toppled like dominoes for Guinness World Record
June 16 (UPI) -- A computer and electronics recycling company in Indiana broke a Guinness World Record by setting up 2,910 laptops like dominoes and toppling them in a chain reaction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal
Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement