June 17 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he almost went home empty-handed, but decided at the last minute to stop at the store where he bought a lottery ticket worth $200,000. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he originally had not intended to stop for a scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"I was going home," he said. "Then I changed my mind and stopped at the store."

The man stopped at Store #105 in Laurens and purchased a $5 Carolina Gold 50X scratch-off ticket.

The player said he scratched the ticket off while lying down at home and was in shock when he revealed the $200,000 prize.

"I just laid there," the man recalled.

The man visited lottery headquarters to receive his prize. He did not say if he had any plans for his winnings.

"It's a blessing," he said.