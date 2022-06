1/2

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dog missing for five days was reunited with its owner after being found trapped under concrete slabs. Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter

June 17 (UPI) -- A dog missing for several days in a Pittsburgh neighborhood was reunited with its owner after being rescued from underneath concrete slabs. Pittsburgh Public Safely said in a Twitter post that the dog was reported missing on Friday and Animal Care & Control searched for the canine in the Swisshelm Park neighborhood. Advertisement

The dog was located Wednesday when someone spotted the canine trapped beneath concrete slabs. It was unclear whether the slabs had fallen on the dog or if the animal had burrowed underneath the heavy objects.

Public safety officers used pry bars to lift the slabs and rescue the dog, which was returned to its owner.