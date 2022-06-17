Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 17, 2022 / 4:24 PM

Deputy rescues baby skunk found wandering in a road

By Ben Hooper

June 17 (UPI) -- A Minnesota sheriff's office shared video of a deputy rescuing a baby skunk he found wandering alone and seemingly disoriented in a road.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Nate Jacobson spotted the "struggling baby skunk" in a road while working.

Advertisement

Jacobson captured video of the animal that the sheriff's office shared on Facebook.

"Not doing so hot. I think he's pretty thirsty," Jacobsen says in the video. "Anybody asking, I haven't gotten sprayed. It's worth it. Look at this thing. Oh my goodness."

The video includes footage of Jacobson bottle-feeding the baby animal.

The baby skunk was taken to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester. The sheriff's office said the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota is helping care for the animal.

Read More

Australian man does 3,182 push-ups in an hour New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey Dog rescued from under concrete slabs in Pittsburgh

Latest Headlines

Australian man does 3,182 push-ups in an hour
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Australian man does 3,182 push-ups in an hour
June 17 (UPI) -- An Australian athlete broke his second Guinness World Record by performing 3,182 push-ups in an hour.
New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey
Odd News // 1 hour ago
New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey
June 17 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire distillery unveiled a new whiskey with an unusual key ingredient -- invasive green crabs.
Dog rescued from under concrete slabs in Pittsburgh
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dog rescued from under concrete slabs in Pittsburgh
June 17 (UPI) -- A dog missing for several days in a Pittsburgh neighborhood was reunited with its owner after being rescued from underneath concrete slabs.
Bear enters California Airbnb through open window, destroys house
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bear enters California Airbnb through open window, destroys house
June 17 (UPI) -- Guests at a California Airbnb were forced to retreat to their rooms and call for help when an "extremely aggressive bear" entered the residence through an open window.
Opossum found in Wyoming believed to have hitched a ride on a semi
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Opossum found in Wyoming believed to have hitched a ride on a semi
June 17 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Wyoming said a non-native opossum found hiding under a house likely hitched a ride on a semi truck from another state.
South Carolina man changes his mind, stops for $200,000 lottery ticket
Odd News // 4 hours ago
South Carolina man changes his mind, stops for $200,000 lottery ticket
June 17 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he almost went home empty-handed, but decided at the last minute to stop at the store where he bought a lottery ticket worth $200,000.
Cat sounds played from cellphone used rescue kitten from storm drain
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Cat sounds played from cellphone used rescue kitten from storm drain
June 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Virginia rescued a kitten from a storm drain using a catch pole and a cellphone that lured the feline out by playing cat sounds.
Devils jump over babies in Spanish village's unusual festival
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Devils jump over babies in Spanish village's unusual festival
June 17 (UPI) -- A Spanish village is preparing for one of its most unusual celebrations of the year: El Salto del Colacho, also known internationally as the "Baby-Jumping Festival."
National Flip Flop Day was founded by cafe chain in 2007
Odd News // 10 hours ago
National Flip Flop Day was founded by cafe chain in 2007
June 17 (UPI) -- National Flip Flop Day, celebrated annually on the third Friday in June, was started in 2007 by Tropical Smoothie Cafe to celebrate the unofficial start of the summer season.
Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in tire rim
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in tire rim
June 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of a kitten found in an unusual situation with its head stuck in a tire rim.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal
Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
Aggressive goose acts as guardian for mother duck and her eggs
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement