Deputy rescues baby skunk found wandering in a road

June 17 (UPI) -- A Minnesota sheriff's office shared video of a deputy rescuing a baby skunk he found wandering alone and seemingly disoriented in a road.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Nate Jacobson spotted the "struggling baby skunk" in a road while working.

Jacobson captured video of the animal that the sheriff's office shared on Facebook.

"Not doing so hot. I think he's pretty thirsty," Jacobsen says in the video. "Anybody asking, I haven't gotten sprayed. It's worth it. Look at this thing. Oh my goodness."

The video includes footage of Jacobson bottle-feeding the baby animal.

The baby skunk was taken to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester. The sheriff's office said the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota is helping care for the animal.