Australian man does 3,182 push-ups in an hour

June 17 (UPI) -- An Australian athlete broke his second Guinness World Record by performing 3,182 push-ups in an hour.

Daniel Scali, who previously broke the Guinness World Record for longest time in the abdominal plank position (male), officially broke the record for most push-ups in one hour (male), Guinness announced.

The record-keeping organization said Scali performed more than 100 push-ups more than previous record holder Jarrad Young, who completed 3.054 push-ups in one hour in 2021.

Scali said he had to flight through the discomfort caused by complex regional pain syndrome, which he has had since breaking his arm at age 12.

"It's the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, which is the affected area. So anything like soft touch, movements, wind or water will cause me pain," Scali told Guinness.