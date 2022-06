The first successful Canada lynx litter was born at the Seneca Zoo this month. Photo courtesy of the Seneca Zoo

June 16 (UPI) -- Canada lynx Bianca has given birth to two kittens at New York's Seneca Park Zoo. "The kittens will not be on habitat for a few weeks as mom is keeping them out of sight in the den," Seneca Park Zoo Director Steve Lacy said in a statement Wednesday. Advertisement

"Each day they are getting stronger, but we continue to be cautious and zoo staff is monitoring the kittens 24/7."

The first successful Canada lynx litter was born at the zoo on June 2 to Bianca and her partner, Gretzky.

** Zoo Announcement - New Kittens Alert!! ** Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the Seneca Park Zoo Announce Birth of Canada Lynx Litter! Read Full Press Release Here:https://t.co/UO0ZhOSKbP pic.twitter.com/knQ2EXI3KW— Seneca Park Zoo (@SenecaParkZoo) June 15, 2022