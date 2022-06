A Beltsville, Md., man played six different Fast Play lottery games in one day at the same store and won on all six, earning $105,039. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

June 16 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player is celebrating an unusually lucky day after he played six Fast Play games in one day and won prizes from all six for a total of $105,039. The Beltsville grandfather, a retired butcher, told Maryland Lottery officials he decided to play some Fast Play games during a Sunday trip to the 7-Eleven store on Cherry Hill Road in Beltsville. Advertisement

"That day, I spent about $50 on Fast Play playing the I Heart Cash, Payday, Monopoly Properties, World Championship Poker, Blackjack and High Roller Blackjack games," the player said. "I won on all of them."

The player won $100 on a $5 I Heart Cash ticket, $500 on a $5 Payday progressive jackpot game, $50 on a $20 Monopoly Properties ticket, $200 on a $5 World Championship Poker progressive jackpot game, $10 on a $2 Blackjack ticket and his biggest prize -- $104,179 -- on a $10 High Roller Blackjack game.

"It was blind luck," the winner said.

The player said his prize money will go toward paying bills and sharing with his family.