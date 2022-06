1/2

Firefighters in Turkey, N.C., came to the rescue of a kitten found with its head stuck through a hole in a tire rim. Photo courtesy of the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

June 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of a kitten found in an unusual situation with its head stuck in a tire rim. The Turkey Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to a home on Thompson Street in Turkey on a report of a cat in distress. Advertisement

The firefighters arrived to find the cat's head was stuck through a hole in a tire rim.

The rescuers were able to lubricate the kitten's head enough to pull the feline free.