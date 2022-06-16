Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 16, 2022 / 7:05 AM

National Dump the Pump Day encourages use of public transportation

By Ben Hooper
National Dump the Pump Day encourages use of public transportation
National Dump the Pump Day, celebrated annually on the third Thursday in June, was started in 2006 by the American Public Transportation Association. The holiday encourages people to leave their cars at home and travel via public transportation. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- National Dump the Pump Day, celebrated annually on the third Thursday in June, was founded in 2006 to encourage people to use public transportation.

The holiday was founded in 2006 by the American Public Transportation Association to encourage commuters nationwide to "dump the pump" -- the gas pump -- by leaving their cars at home and using public buses and railways instead.

Advertisement

The association said the holiday is recognized by more than 100 public transit systems and organizations across the United States. Some cities offer discounted rides to mark the holiday while others hold educational events to highlight the services they provide.

"It's a great opportunity for public transit systems to showcase the safe, convenient and reliable bus and rail services that serve people in communities of all sizes," APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas said in a news release for the 2018 National Dump the Pump Day.

Other holidays and observances for June 16, 2022, include Bloomsday, Corpus Christi, Fresh Veggies Day, International Day of Family Remittances, International Day of the African Child, Ladies Day (Basketball), National Career Nursing Assistants Day, National Fudge Day, No Orange Clothes Day, Recess at Work Day, Wish Fulfillment Day, World Sea Turtle Day and World Tapas Day.

Advertisement

Read More

Global Wind Day began in Europe in 2007 On This Day: Rep. Anthony Weiner announces resignation Famous birthdays for June 16: John Cho, Missy Peregrym

Latest Headlines

House on trailer blocks intersection, strikes bridge
Odd News // 14 hours ago
House on trailer blocks intersection, strikes bridge
June 15 (UPI) -- Police in Virginia pulled over a vehicle hauling a house on a trailer after the vehicle ran into trouble, including becoming stuck in an intersection and hitting a bridge.
Helmet lost by firefighter during water rescue found 3 years later, 422 miles away
Odd News // 14 hours ago
Helmet lost by firefighter during water rescue found 3 years later, 422 miles away
June 15 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania firefighter's helmet, lost during a water rescue, was found three years later after floating 422 miles to Kentucky.
Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man
Odd News // 14 hours ago
Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man
June 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man taking photos and video of an alligator he spotted in a pond at a public park said he was surprised when the reptile lunged out of the water at him.
Mississippi message in a bottle traveled 295 miles in 33 years
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Mississippi message in a bottle traveled 295 miles in 33 years
June 15 (UPI) -- A crew doing work in a river in Mississippi found a message in a bottle that turned out to have been launched 33 years earlier into a lake 295 miles away.
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
Odd News // 16 hours ago
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
June 15 (UPI) -- A shrink-wrapped VHS copy of "Back to the Future" was sold for $75,000 by a Dallas-based auction house.
Maryland couple collect their second big lottery jackpot decades later
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Maryland couple collect their second big lottery jackpot decades later
June 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple who collected a big lottery jackpot are celebrating again after winning a $100,000 prize more than a quarter-century later.
British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record
Odd News // 19 hours ago
British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record
June 15 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old British girl earned a Guinness World Record when she published a book that she wrote and illustrated.
Connecticut woman arrives home to find a bear in the house
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Connecticut woman arrives home to find a bear in the house
June 15 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman arrived home from work to find her house occupied by an unusual burglar -- a bear.
Global Wind Day began in Europe in 2007
Odd News // 1 day ago
Global Wind Day began in Europe in 2007
June 15 (UPI) -- Global Wind Day, celebrated annually on June 15, began in 2007 as Wind Day, a day to promote wind energy in Europe.
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
Odd News // 1 day ago
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said they are trying to find the owner of a 300-pound mystery pig spotted wandering loose and damaging property.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
Company offers homeowners $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into house
Company offers homeowners $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into house
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement