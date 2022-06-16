National Dump the Pump Day encourages use of public transportation

National Dump the Pump Day, celebrated annually on the third Thursday in June, was started in 2006 by the American Public Transportation Association. The holiday encourages people to leave their cars at home and travel via public transportation. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- National Dump the Pump Day, celebrated annually on the third Thursday in June, was founded in 2006 to encourage people to use public transportation. The holiday was founded in 2006 by the American Public Transportation Association to encourage commuters nationwide to "dump the pump" -- the gas pump -- by leaving their cars at home and using public buses and railways instead. Advertisement

The association said the holiday is recognized by more than 100 public transit systems and organizations across the United States. Some cities offer discounted rides to mark the holiday while others hold educational events to highlight the services they provide.

"It's a great opportunity for public transit systems to showcase the safe, convenient and reliable bus and rail services that serve people in communities of all sizes," APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas said in a news release for the 2018 National Dump the Pump Day.

Other holidays and observances for June 16, 2022, include Bloomsday, Corpus Christi, Fresh Veggies Day, International Day of Family Remittances, International Day of the African Child, Ladies Day (Basketball), National Career Nursing Assistants Day, National Fudge Day, No Orange Clothes Day, Recess at Work Day, Wish Fulfillment Day, World Sea Turtle Day and World Tapas Day.