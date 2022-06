An Ellicott City, Md., couple won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket more than 25 years after winning a big prize from a lottery drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple who collected a big lottery jackpot are celebrating again after winning a $100,000 prize more than a quarter-century later. The Maryland Lottery said the 78-year-old Ellicott City man told officials he and his wife collected a major jackpot from a lottery drawing more than 25 years ago. Advertisement

The couple continued to play lottery games and occasionally won small prizes from Bonus Match 5 and Pick 3 drawings, the man said.

The man said he used some of his prize money from a recent small win to buy a $5 scratch-off ticket, which earned him $20. He used the money to buy a pair of $10 Show Me $100,000 scratch-offs, earning $20 on the first and a $100,000 top prize on the second.

"It's been a long time coming," the player said of his second big win.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Waterloo Shell station in Ellicott City.

"It came at the right time," the winner said. "Those bills come in!"