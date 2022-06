Global Wind Day, celebrated June 15, began as Wind Day in Europe in 2007 and went global in 2009. The holiday promotes wind energy and aims to raise awareness of the clean energy wind power creates. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Global Wind Day, celebrated annually on June 15, began in 2007 as Wind Day, a day to promote wind energy in Europe. The holiday was first organized in 2007 by the European Wind Energy Association, which is now known as WindEurope. The group co-hosted events in 18 European countries to promote the growth of wind energy and spread awareness of its benefits as a source of green energy. Advertisement

WindEurope teamed up with the Global Wind Energy Council in 2009 and the holiday was rebranded Global Wind Day, with events held in dozens of countries around the world.

