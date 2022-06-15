VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000

A sealed VHS copy of "Back to the Future" from 1986 was auctioned for $75,000. The tape came from the collection of star Tom Wilson. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

June 15 (UPI) -- A VHS copy of Back to the Future was sold for $75,000 by a Dallas-based auction house. Heritage Auctions said the 1986 VHS tape, from the collection of Back to the Future star Tom Wilson, fetched the high bid from a New York-based collector.

The tape still was in its original shrink wrap and rated near-mint by experts, the auction house said. The final price is believed to be the highest sum ever paid for a VHS tape.

The tape was auctioned alongside other vintage VHS tapes from the collection of Wilson, who played Biff Tannen and other members of the Tannen family across time in the Back to the Future trilogy.

Wilson's copy of Back to the Future Part II sold for $16,250, and his Back to the Future Part III VHS fetched a high bid of $13,750. His 1990 Back to the Future boxed set sold for $10,000.

"This is the first box set sent out from the studio of the Back to the Future trilogy," Heritage Auctions quoted Wilson as saying.

"The urge to open this, to open the shrink wrap, to me, was nearly unbearable, because not only does it include Back to the Future I and II and -- mint -- but also the documentary Secrets of the Back to the Future Trilogy."



The auction house said each tape came with a note written by Wilson, and the actor offered to sign the containers for the tapes for winning bidders.