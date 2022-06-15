Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 15, 2022 / 3:06 PM

VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000

By Ben Hooper
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' auctioned for $75,000
A sealed VHS copy of "Back to the Future" from 1986 was auctioned for $75,000. The tape came from the collection of star Tom Wilson. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

June 15 (UPI) -- A VHS copy of Back to the Future was sold for $75,000 by a Dallas-based auction house.

Heritage Auctions said the 1986 VHS tape, from the collection of Back to the Future star Tom Wilson, fetched the high bid from a New York-based collector.

Advertisement

The tape still was in its original shrink wrap and rated near-mint by experts, the auction house said. The final price is believed to be the highest sum ever paid for a VHS tape.

The tape was auctioned alongside other vintage VHS tapes from the collection of Wilson, who played Biff Tannen and other members of the Tannen family across time in the Back to the Future trilogy.

Wilson's copy of Back to the Future Part II sold for $16,250, and his Back to the Future Part III VHS fetched a high bid of $13,750. His 1990 Back to the Future boxed set sold for $10,000.

"This is the first box set sent out from the studio of the Back to the Future trilogy," Heritage Auctions quoted Wilson as saying.

"The urge to open this, to open the shrink wrap, to me, was nearly unbearable, because not only does it include Back to the Future I and II and -- mint -- but also the documentary Secrets of the Back to the Future Trilogy."

Advertisement

The auction house said each tape came with a note written by Wilson, and the actor offered to sign the containers for the tapes for winning bidders.

Read More

Maryland couple collect their second big lottery jackpot decades later British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record Connecticut woman arrives home to find a bear in the house

Latest Headlines

Mississippi message in a bottle traveled 295 miles in 33 years
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Mississippi message in a bottle traveled 295 miles in 33 years
June 15 (UPI) -- A crew doing work in a river in Mississippi found a message in a bottle that turned out to have been launched 33 years earlier into a lake 295 miles away.
Maryland couple collect their second big lottery jackpot decades later
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland couple collect their second big lottery jackpot decades later
June 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple who collected a big lottery jackpot are celebrating again after winning a $100,000 prize more than a quarter-century later.
British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
British 5-year-old publishes book, earns world record
June 15 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old British girl earned a Guinness World Record when she published a book that she wrote and illustrated.
Connecticut woman arrives home to find a bear in the house
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Connecticut woman arrives home to find a bear in the house
June 15 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman arrived home from work to find her house occupied by an unusual burglar -- a bear.
Global Wind Day began in Europe in 2007
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Global Wind Day began in Europe in 2007
June 15 (UPI) -- Global Wind Day, celebrated annually on June 15, began in 2007 as Wind Day, a day to promote wind energy in Europe.
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said they are trying to find the owner of a 300-pound mystery pig spotted wandering loose and damaging property.
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
Odd News // 23 hours ago
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.
South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
Odd News // 23 hours ago
South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
June 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple are trying to solve the mystery of a message in a bottle they plucked out of Lake Murray.
Police remove speckled kingsnake from Louisiana home's bathroom
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police remove speckled kingsnake from Louisiana home's bathroom
June 14 (UPI) -- Police in Louisiana said an officer responded to an "uncommon call" to relocate a snake found lurking in a resident's bathroom.
Book returned to British Columbia library was 51 years overdue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Book returned to British Columbia library was 51 years overdue
June 14 (UPI) -- A British Columbia library said a patron recently returned a book with a note apologizing for the tome being 51 years overdue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
South Carolina couple find message in a bottle in Lake Murray
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
Authorities seek owner of 300-pound mystery pig wandering in Tennessee
Dog caught on camera activating stove, causing house fire
Dog caught on camera activating stove, causing house fire
Company offers homeowners $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into house
Company offers homeowners $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into house
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement