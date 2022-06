A police officer in Livingston, La., responded to a home to remove a snake spotted in a bathroom. The serpent, a speckled kingsnake, was safely relocated. Photo courtesy of the Town of Livingston Police Department/Facebook

June 14 (UPI) -- Police in Louisiana said an officer responded to an "uncommon call" to relocate a snake found lurking in a resident's bathroom. The Town of Livingston Police Department said in a Facebook post that the department received an "uncommon call" on Tuesday reporting "a snake in the bathroom of a residence."

The responding officer had some snake expertise, the post said.

"Livingston Police do not usually remove snakes but the officer instantly recognized this to be a speckled kingsnake," the department said.

Speckled kingsnakes are non-venomous constrictors that prey on rodents and other snakes, including venomous species.

"The snake was captured and safely relocated," police wrote.